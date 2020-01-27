Trump Encouraging a Scared Netanyahu to Liberate More of the Promised Land – Report

During his reign, Hiel the Beit Elite fortified Yericho. He laid its foundations at the cost of Aviram his first-born, and set its gates in place at the cost of Segub his youngest, in accordance with the words that Hashem had spoken through Yehoshua son of Nun. I Kings 16:34 (The Israel Bible™)

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been touting his plan to annex the Jordan Valley, a new report reveals that it is actually US president Trump who is pushing Israel to annex the Jordan Valley. And it’s actually Netanyahu who doesn’t want to because he fears King Abdullah’s threats according to an Army Radio report.

Instead, Netanyahu is willing to annex just one city in the Jordan Valley -Maale Adumim.

Maale Adumim is the third largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria, located east of Jerusalem.

This annexation is meant to replace plans to annex the Jordan Valley; an initiative that Netanyahu is reportedly suspending in the meantime due to harsh opposition by the Jordanian parliament. Netanyahu fears that the annexation of the Jordan Valley can radicalize forces inside Jordan who can overthrow the Jordanian government.

Trump is expected to disclose the peace plan to Blue and White head Benny Gantz Monday, and to Netanyahu on Tuesday.