ISIS Orders it’s Fighters Worldwide to Invade Israel

A spokesman for the Islamic State (ISIS) ordered his organization’s fighters as well as ISIL supporters to invade Israel and attack Jewish communities reports Walla. The orders were given in an effort to thwart Trump’s “Deal of the Century” that the US and the Israeli government are set to unveil on Tuesday. During a speech on Monday, a spokesman for ISIS head Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, who released a statement for just the second time since being appointed to the post after the assassination of former ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who also called for jihad against Israel.

“The eyes of the soldiers, where they are, are still on Jerusalem,” Al-Qurayshi stated in his 37-minute address. “In the coming few days, Inshallah (God willing), you will see what hurts you and what will make you forget the horrors you have seen.” The new spokesman called on the organization’s warriors in all countries as well as Muslims worldwide to “launch at a new stage”. The terror organization promised to execute major attacks against Israel. “Fighting the Jews and bringing back what was stolen from the Muslims, and it is impossible to take over again except by war,” Al-Qurayshi said in the statement.