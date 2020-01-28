Iran Accidentally Calls for Jewish Self-Determination in Israel

” When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2

As many Muslims, including those in Israel, have condemned Trump’s soon-to-be-revealed ‘Deal of the Century’ between Israel and the PLO, Tehran proposed a solution of their own. In a tweet on Monday, Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, called for a referendum, that was proposed by Ayatollah Ali Khameini, between Muslims, Jews and Israelis “decide their future”.

The tweet said: “instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century”—which will be D.O.A.—self-described “champions of democracy” would do better to accept Iran’s democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future.”

Two things that are notable about the Ayatollah’s proposal. One is that it calls for Jewish self-determination in the Land of Israel. This is certainly a far cry from the “wipe Israel off the map” language that we are used to. The other is that they refer to Jews as ‘Palestinians’. And if they believe that the land is ‘Palestinian’, then that would mean that Jewish ‘Palestinians also claim a stake in it.

Many of the responses to the Tweet called out Iran’s hypocrisy vis-a-vis democracy.