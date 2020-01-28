‘Miracle Worker’ Rabbi Predicts: Trump’s ‘Peace’ Deal Won’t Succeed Because Messiah Will Come First

After that, I will pour out My spirit on all flesh; Your sons and daughters shall prophesy; Your old men shall dream dreams, And your young men shall see visions. Joel 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses President Trump’s plan for the Middle East, political pundits weigh in on what the ‘Deal of the Century’ actually entails. Two Israeli mystics have spoken, both predicting that the political program endorsed by the most powerful country in the world will never be actualized

BABA BARUCH: MESSIAH WILL ARRIVE FIRST

Rabbi Baruch Abuhatzeira, a prominent Sephardi Israeli mystic, made a remarkable prediction on Monday: “The ‘Deal of the Century’ will not be enacted because the Messiah will come first.”

Rabbi Abuhatzeira, known as the Baba Baruch, is an Israeli mystic and spiritual adviser who operates in Netivot, a blue-collar town in southern Israel.

In an exclusive and rare interview with Kikar Shabbat, a Hebrew language news service for the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) public, Baba Baruch discussed his father whose yahrtzeit (anniversary of his death) is on the fourth day of the Hebrew month of Shevat, which falls this year on Thursday evening.

Baba Bruch is the son of Rabbi Israel Abuhatzeira, known as the Baba Sali who was the leading Moroccan rabbi until he passed away in 1984. Baba Sali was the scion of a distinguished family of Sephardic Torah scholars and tzadikim (righteous men) who were also known as baalei mofet (miracle workers). The Baba Sali was renowned for his alleged ability to work miracles through his prayers.

In the interview, the rabbi discussed current events a well.

“You are about to see some things that are wonderful,” the Rebbe elaborated: “Just in this matter of America, the President of the United States is Trump. Who could have dreamed it would be?”

“Was it supernatural, above the laws of nature?” the Baba Baruch was asked.

“Maybe,” the Baba Baruch answered. “These are all signs of our righteous messiah. That is why you should rejoice. We will be happy.”

The Rebbe added: “Look at the condition of the Arabs. A great terror has fallen on them when they heard that Trump has a plan for peace. But there will be nothing – why? Because the Messiah will come, and he will cancel everything. There will be no plan.”