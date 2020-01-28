Netanyahu: Palestinian State Not So Bad

Moreover, your little ones who you said would be carried off, your children who do not yet know good from bad, they shall enter it; to them will I give it and they shall possess it. Deuteronomy 1:39 (The Israel Bible™)

In a meeting on Monday with various heads of Judea-Samaria regional councils, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “a Palestinian State isn’t as bad as it sounds” Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman, who was present at the meeting told Breaking Israel News.

Neeman seemed to express cautious optimism stating: “We are happy with the US ‘Deal of the century.’ That being said we must make sure that our own government is adamantly opposed to the establishment of a ‘Palestinian’ state in our heartland.”

The leaders also met with Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Aliyah and Integration Yariv Levin.

Ne’eman also released an earlier summary of the meeting which he called “historic” saying: “Last night we completed our meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Levin. I arrived here at the White House with fellow Yesha leaders Yisrael Gantz, Oded Revivi, and David Elhayani represent Judea and Samaria so that during negotiations at his historic and exciting juncture, the Prime Minister would hear what our red lines are.

We are confident that the Prime Minister will continue to uphold the principles of the State of Israel and Judea and Samaria.”

Ne’eman added, “We will continue to develop Judea and Samaria and will not abandon any part of the Land of Israel. Please G-d we will be witness to the application of sovereignty, something which is a historic achievement not only for the State of Israel but on a grand scale for Jewish history as well. This moment is developing before our eyes.”