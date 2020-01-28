Trump Pushes Netanyahu to Expand Biblical Borders of Israel as Commanded in Deuteronomy

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess” Numbers 33:53 (The Israel Bible™)

As Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ is about to be revealed, the president’s political largesse towards Israel might be the pathway for Prime Minister Netanyahu to fulfill his destined role; to lead Israel in fulfilling God’s commandment to conquer the land. Or it could be that at this critical juncture, making Israel whole might be precisely what Netanyahu does not want.

POLITICS: NETANYAHU SHIES AWAY FROM ANNEXING THE JORDAN VALLEY

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Washington on Sunday for final talks before President Trump unveils his much-anticipated plan for the Middle East. President Trump has been the most pro-Israel U.S. president in history by moving the embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the Golan, it is expected that along with some points that will be difficult for Israel, much of his plan includes Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley. Netanyahu has promised to respond by annexing the strategically important region but many now believe that these were, in actuality, campaign promises Netanyahu will not fulfill.

According to an Army Radio report, Netanyahu’s plans to annex the Jordan Valley are limited to one city, Maaleh Adumim, the third-largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria, located east of Jerusalem. Pundits claim that Netnayahu fears a response by extremists in Jordan.

BIBLICAL COMMANDMENT OF CONQUERING THE ENTIRE LAND OF ISRAEL

Annexing the Jordan Valley is militarily strategic, creating a slim but significant buffer zone between central Israel and Jordan. But the region has deep spiritual significance as well, The Jordan Valley, in particular, Jericho, was where the Jews first came into Israel.

The possibility that Netanyahu as the leader of Israel might refrain from annexing the Jordan Valley raises serious questions since the Jews are explicitly commanded to conquer the land.

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53

Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, the head of the Yeshiva in Har Bracha in Samaria, explained this mitzvah (Torah commandment).

“There are two parts to the Mitzvah of settling the Land. The first part involves the Jewish people ruling exclusively over the Land of Israel, or Eretz Yisrael, thus leaving no room for foreign governing in the Land. Even when this is accomplished, however, the Mitzvah is still not considered complete. The second part of the Mitzvah requires the settling of every part of the Land, including the most desolate areas. The Mitzvah obligates us not only to dwell in developed cities or towns, but to make the wasteland bloom as well. Only when the Land is under Jewish rule and every part of it is settled, cultivated and flourishing, will the Mitzvah have been completely fulfilled.”

“Once the complete mitzvah of conquering, controlling and settling the Land is performed, it is inevitable that other mitzvot will be more easily and readily fulfilled and the redemption will be closer at hand as a result.”

Rabbo Melamed explains that the mitzvah is so great that waging a war to conquer land in Israel is obligatory even if it seems inevitable that many Jews will be killed.

“The Ramban emphasizes that this Mitzvah is applicable not only to the period of time during which the Jews made their exodus from Egypt and subsequently conquered Israel, but for all generations. In all generations we are obligated to rule over the Land and to settle it.”

RABBI KAHANA: TAKE AS MUCH AS WE CAN–AND MORE

Rabbi Nachman Kahana, a prominent spiritual leader in Jerusalem, suggested that Netanyahu should move forward with annexing

“The Jewish way should be to take as much as we can and deal with the problem as they come up. We should do what we do now in a logical way, in the best way we can, and deal with problems later.”

“Everything in life, even good things, if it is too much, it is no good: too rich, too pretty, too smart, too clever. Bibi is trying to be too smart and this makes him afraid. So often, people make up threats in their heads and treat them as more real than the actual threats that are right in front of them. Imagination has no end or limits. We can imagine far more problems than could ever actually come up.”

“What we need to do, and this is especially true for our leaders, is to do what we are supposed to do, what God tells us is right. He gave us this land. It belongs to God and he gave it to us. So the leaders should take as much as they can and more. We don’t have the right to walk away from any of it.”

“If we don’t do it, God will push us,” Rabbi Kahana said. “And if he pushes us, it hurts.”

“NETANYAHU NEEDS TO ACCEPT THE DEAL OF THE CENTURY AND THE DEAL OF ETERNITY”

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the spokesman for the Sanhedrin, noted the precedents for Netanyahu’s current reluctance.

“Netanyahu was invited to Trump’s address to the Congress announcing the embassy move but he did not go. He did not want to move the embassy to Jerusalem, he did not want sovereignty over the Golan, and he does not want to deal with the Jordan Valley,” Rabbi Weiss said. “Everything Trump has achieved in the region, he has done so by pushing Netanyahu forward.”

“Netanyahu is in Washington to discuss the ‘Deal of the Century’ when the eternal deal described in the Torah is right here in front of him,” Rabbi Weiss said. “He just has to move forward with that.”

“In fact, It seems like that is Trump’s real agenda; the deal of eternity,” Rabbi Weiss said. “If that is the case, there is no stopping Trump because he has tapped into the greatest source of power; the power of Creation.”

Rabbi Weiss emphasized that the ‘deal’ establishing Israel’s borders was sealed in Deuteronomy upon the Children of Israel entering the land.

When the Most High gave nations their homes And set the divisions of man, He fixed the boundaries of peoples In relation to Yisrael‘s numbers. Deuteronomy 32:8

“Any deal that threatens Israel’s borders threatens the bourders of all people, all nations,” Rabbi Weiss said. “It is not coincidental that Yisrael’s number when they went down to Egypt was 70, precisely the same as the offspring of Noah that were the archetypal progenitors of all the nations.”

“There cannot be peace in the world until Israel’s true borders are internationally acknowledged. Any secular court or government, even if it is from inside Israel, that transgresses these borders is based on hatred of the Jews and hatred of the Bible.”

MODERN HISTORY OF THE REGION

The 1947 UN Partition Plan intended for the Jordan Valley to be an Arab state but following the 1948 War of Independence, the Jordan Valley was illegally occupied and annexed by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan so no independent Arab state was established. Israel conquered the Jordan Valley in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Though conquering territory in a defensive war is recognized as valid by international law, UN Resolution 242 allowed for the fate of some parts of Judea and Samaria to be determined by bilateral negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. These negotiations were manifested in the Oslo Accords in 1993 but the Palestinian Authority announced in August that they entirely rejected the Accords.

In 1994, Israel and Jordan signed agreements establishing the border between the two countries as being demarcated by the Jordan River. In this agreement, Jordan effectively relinquished any claim they might have had over the region.