And I have declared: I will take you out of the misery of Egypt to the land of the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Amorites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, to a land flowing with milk and honey.’ EXODUS 3:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew word for ‘Egypt,’ Mitzrayim (מצרים), is connected to two Hebrew words which offer insight into the nature of that country. The name Mitzrayim is related to the Hebrew word tzara (צרה), meaning ‘tragedy’ or ‘distress.’ This connection teaches that Egypt was a land of suffering for the Children of Israel, who suffered in slavery for hundreds of years before being redeemed by the Almighty. And the word Mitzrayim (מצרים) is also connected to the word tzar (צר), meaning ‘narrow.’ On a metaphorical level, a person is enslaved when he feels constricted and limited, and thereby unable to actualize his unique potential.