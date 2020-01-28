PLO Calls for Terror Campaign against Trump’s Deal: “Escalate the Resistance and the Struggle… in All its Forms”

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

In anticipation of the revelation of US President Trump’s Middle East peace plan – the so-called “deal of the century” – the PLO, the PA, and Fatah are emphasizing their rejection of the still unknown plan. They have also announced a “day of rage” on the day the plan is revealed and called for “escalation of resistance” – a Palestinian euphemism for violence and terror.

Abbas’ Fatah Movement posted a photo of a Palestinian rock thrower in a call for violence accompanied by text implicitly encouraging Palestinians to seek death as martyrs for “Palestine”:

Posted text and text on image: “We will redeem you with our blood, #Palestine” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 26, 2020]

Similarly, the PLO urged Palestinians to “escalate the resistance and the struggle” against Israel “in all its forms and manners.” Terms like “all forms” and “all means” are ‎used by PA leaders to include the use of all types of violence, including deadly terror ‎against Israeli civilians such as stabbings and shootings, as well as throwing rocks and Molotov Cocktails:

“The [Palestinian] National Council (i.e., the legislative body of the PLO) again expressed its objection to every plan, project, deal, or attempt to harm the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights… The National Council yesterday [Jan. 26, 2020] demanded that the PLO Executive Committee implement all of the National Council and [PLO] Central Council’s decisions – and foremost among them the decision determining that the transition period has ended with all of the political, security, and financial obligations in it towards the Israeli occupation – and also to take all the necessary steps to encourage and escalate the resistance and the struggle against the occupation in all its forms and manners.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 27, 2020]

Palestinian groups also declared the day Trump announces his peace plan a “day of mass rage.” Palestinian Media Watch has documented that PA and Fatah leaders view “days of rage” as preludes to “intifadas” – campaigns of violence and terror.

“The [Palestinian] National and Islamic Forces of the Ramallah and El-Bireh district have declared the date of the announcement of ‘the deal of disgrace’ as a day of mass rage in response to the American-Israeli aggression, on which the Palestinian people will say its piece in one voice: the deal will not pass, and our people is capable of thwarting it.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 27, 2020]

The cartoon at the top above shows PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas holding his fingers up in a “V” for victory, but in place of his hand is the first word of the text: “No to the deal of the century.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 23, 2020]

The PA presidency has also announced that “there is no discussion with the American administration, neither brief nor long,” and that its position is unwavering on “everything regarding the unacceptable deal of the century.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 25, 2020]

Another Fatah post showed a tiny Trump facing a giant Palestinian rock thrower:

Posted text: “#No_to_the_deal_of_the_century”

Text at center of image: “No to the deal of the century” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 26, 2020]

The following are additional posts against Trump’s peace plan posted by Fatah:

Posted text: “#No_to_the_deal_of_the_century”

Text at bottom of image: “No to the deal of the century” At the top of the poster is the Fatah logo that includes a grenade, crossed rifles, and the PA map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel as “Palestine” together with the PA areas. Under the logo is written: “Palestinian National Liberation Movement ‘Fatah’ Mobilization and Organization Commission Information Office” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 26, 2020]

Posted text and text at bottom of image: “No to the deal of the century” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 23, 2020]

Posted text and text at bottom of image: “No to the deal of the century” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 23, 2020]

Posted text and text on image: “Thanks to our people’s determination and resolve, the deal of the century will fall” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 26, 2020]

The following are longer excerpts of the texts cited above:

“The [Palestinian] National Council (i.e., the legislative body of the PLO) again expressed its objection to every plan, project, deal, or attempt to harm the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights…

In a statement, the National Council yesterday [Jan. 26, 2020] demanded that the PLO Executive Committee implement all of the National Council and [PLO] Central Council’s decisions – and foremost among them the decision determining that the transition period has ended with all of the political, security, and financial obligations in it towards the Israeli occupation – and also to take all the necessary steps to encourage and escalate the resistance and the struggle against the occupation in all its forms and manners (i.e., term used by Palestinians, which also refers to the use of violence and terror). This is in order to defend our people’s permanent rights, which [US President Donald] Trump’s administration and the occupation are attempting to eliminate through what is called ‘the deal of the century’ (i.e., refers to US President Donald Trump’s as yet unpublished Middle East peace plan, which he said he would reveal to Israeli leaders in late January 2020)…

The [Palestinian] National and Islamic Forces of the Ramallah and El-Bireh district have declared the date of the announcement of ‘the deal of disgrace’ as a day of mass rage in response to the American-Israeli aggression, on which the Palestinian people will say its piece in one voice: the deal will not pass, and our people is capable of thwarting it.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 27, 2020]

Palestinian National and Islamic Forces – an unaffiliated coordinating body comprised of representatives from factions in the PLO and outside the PLO. The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces were established in 2000 shortly after the start of the PA terror campaign (the second Intifada, 2000-2005), under the authorization of Yasser Arafat and the leadership of terrorist Marwan Barghouti. During the PA terror campaign it played an active role in coordinating political efforts and terror attacks against Israel, but since the end of the campaign it has been less significant and its activity is primarily centered in Gaza. Headline: “The Democratic National Coalition called to intensify the popular resistance”

“The Palestinian Democratic National Coalition forces called to intensify the popular resistance (i.e., term used by Palestinians, which also refers to the use of violence and terror) in all of the Palestinian territories. The forces – which include the Palestinian Liberation Front (PLF, a terror organization and PLO member; see note below –Ed.), the Arab Liberation Front, the Palestinian Arab Front, and the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front (i.e., all PLO members) – discussed ways of intensifying the popular resistance against the settlement, after their meeting at the Popular Struggle Front’s headquarters in Ramallah…

The Democratic National Coalition forces called on the international community to pressure the extremist right-wing occupation government and [US President Donald] Trump’s administration, the occupation’s partner in its aggression against our people, to immediately stop the settlement and cease the attacks against the Palestinian national rights and sovereignty, in order to prevent pushing the region into a whirlpool of violence whose end will be bad and bitter.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 24, 2020]

The terms “peaceful uprising/resistance,” and “popular uprising/resistance” are used by PA leaders at times to refer to peaceful protest and at times to refer to deadly terror attacks and terror waves. For example, ‎Mahmoud Abbas defined as “peaceful popular” the murderous terror during the 2015-2016 ‎terror wave (“The Knife Intifada”), in which 40 people were killed (36 Israelis, 1 Palestinian, 2 Americans and 1 Eritrean) and hundreds wounded in stabbings, shootings, and car ramming attacks. Abbas said: “We want peaceful popular uprising, and that’s what this is.” http://palwatch.org/main.aspx?fi=157&doc_id=16437 Palestinian Liberation Front (PLF) – A terror organization and member of the PLO. The PLF is headed by Secretary-General Wasel Abu Yusuf who is also a member of the PLO Executive Committee. The PLF has been responsible for numerous terror attacks, including the hijacking of an Italian cruise ship in 1985, in which one Jewish hostage in a wheelchair, Leon Klinghoffer, was shot, and then thrown overboard. The US has listed the PLF as a terror organization. Headline: “The [PA] presidency: There is no discussion with the American administration regarding what is called ‘the deal of the century’”

“The Palestinian [PA] presidency emphasized yesterday [Jan. 24, 2020] that there is no discussion with the American administration, neither brief nor long. This was in response to American President Donald Trump’s statements, according to which ‘his administration spoke briefly with the Palestinians and we will speak with them again.’

The presidency again emphasized through its Spokesman [and PA Deputy Prime Minister] Nabil Abu Rudeina that the Palestinian position is clear and firm in its rejection of Trump’s decisions regarding Jerusalem (refers to his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; see note below –Ed.) and the rest of the issues, and everything regarding the unacceptable deal of the century (i.e., refers to US President Donald Trump’s as yet unpublished Middle East peace plan).” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 25, 2020]

Nabil Abu Rudeina also serves as PA Minister of Information, Fatah Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Ideology, and Fatah Central Committee member.

US recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel – On Dec. 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Trump added that the final borders of Jerusalem will be determined during negotiations. The US embassy was transferred from Tel Aviv and opened in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018, the anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948 according to the Gregorian calendar.