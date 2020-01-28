15 Biblical Israeli Towns that Trump’s Peace Plan Places Under Siege Inside a ‘Palestinian’ State

As Trump’s peace plan was unveiled on Tuesday, many elements of the document were cause for concern for the pro-Israel community. Among them was a four-year building freeze (for Jews only) in Judea and Samaria and a future ‘Palestinian’ state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

But a lesser noticed result of the ‘Deal of the Century’ involves fifteen Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, all with Biblical roots, who will be completely surrounded by terrorists in the future Palestinian state that Trump would like to create should his plan come to fruition according to Kann News.

This is what a future State of Palestine can look like, with a capital in parts of East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/39vw3pPrAL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The following is a list of those towns:

Elon Moreh, this village, with a vibrant population of 1,436, is where God appears to Abraham – in the plains of Moreh. There he is told to build an altar to commemorate the event of arriving to the promised land on a mountain near Shechem.

Adora, a village with a population of nearly 500, is named after the biblical town Adoraim mentioned in Chronicles 2, 11:9, one of the fortified cities of the ancient Kingdom of Judah under the rule of Rehoboam

Bracha (blessing), a Samarian hill top with a population of nearly 3.000, is named after Mount Gerizim where the blessing took place as written in Deuteronomy:

you shall pronounce the blessing at Mount Gerizim and the curse at HarEival. (Deuteronmy 11:29) Atarot, a town just outside of Jerusalem and home to a massive industrial park, was named after a town on the border of Ephraim and Benjamin as written in the Book of Joshua From Beit El it ran to Luz and passed on to the territory of the Archites at Ataroth (Joshua 16:2) Maaleh Amos, in Eastern Judea where the prophet Amos communicated God’s teachings, currently boasts a population of 535. Telem, named after the city of the children of Judah toward the border of Edom currently has a population just shy of 400. Ziph, Telem, Bealoth, (Joshua 15:24)

Bet Haggai (Haggai’s House) located in the southern Hebron hills. Haggai was a prophet during the second Temple Period. The community is comprised of 70 families.

Yitzhar (Izhar), a Samarian community who named after the father of Korah, Nepheg, and Zichri, and was a son of Kohath and grandson of Levi, consequently being the brother of Amram and uncle of Aaron, Miriam, and Moses. Yitzhar has a population of 1,635.

Othniel, a town in the southern Hebron Hills named after the first Biblical judge. In 2018, it had a population of 1,037

Chirmesh in Samaria. The word ‘Chirmesh means ‘sickle’ and can be found in Deuteronomy:

You shall count off seven weeks; start to count the seven weeks when the sickle is first put to the standing grain. (Deuteronomy 16:9)

Mevo Dotan, a village nestled deep in the northern Samarian hills consisting of about 94 families.

Itamar, a town in northern Samaria that is named after the fourth (and the youngest) son of Aaron the High Priest. In 2018, it had a population of 1,238.

Mezad, (stronghold) an ultra-orthodox settlement established in 1984 in the Judea region. It is referenced in Chronocles 1:

David occupied the stronghold; therefore it was renamed the City of David. (Chronicles 1 11:7)

Carmei Tzur, a town near Hebron that is also referred to in Chronicles 11:7, but this time, Chronicles 2:

7 and Beth-zur, and Soco, and Adulam, (Chronicles 2 11:7)

Negohot is an Israeli in the southern Hebron Hills of the Judea with a population of 332 to the west of the Hebron area

All of the above mentioned communities will be engulfed in a future ‘Palestinian’ state should the Deal of the Century go through.