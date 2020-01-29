Trump: All Humanity Should be Able to Enjoy the Glories of the Holy Land

On Tuesday, President Trump, accompanied by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke at the White House of Trump’s plan to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. Trump spoke of how his 80-page plan was the most detailed peace plan for the region ever offered, adding, “I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems.”

At about minute 23, Trump speaks about his nation’s Biblical Heritage and sites that are described “so vividly in the Bible.” He adds that his vision will allow Americans to visit those sites and that “all humanity should be able to enjoy the glories of the Holy Land”.