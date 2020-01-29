Mystic Rabbi Predicts Plague of Natural Disasters Throughout U.S will Prevent his Peace Deal from Succeeding

After that, I will pour out My spirit on all flesh; Your sons and daughters shall prophesy; Your old men shall dream dreams, And your young men shall see visions. Joel 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Mystic Predicted Trump’s Deal of the Century

After that, I will pour out My spirit on all flesh; Your sons and daughters shall prophesy; Your old men shall dream dreams, And your young men shall see visions. (Joel 3:1)

An Israeli mystic known for astounding predictions described Trump’s Deal of the Century even before Jared Kushner began working on it. But the rabbi’s prediction came with a warning: massive natural disasters would prevent the deal from being actualized. And the deal would mark an irreversible rise in anti-Semitism.

President Trump’s plan for peace between the Palestinians and Israel was unveiled on Tuesday under the title of ‘The Deal of the Century.” This complicated piece of diplomacy has been in the works since Trump first ordered Jared Kushner, his Jewish son-in-law, to begin developing the peace plan in November 2017.

But even before Kusher began working on the plan, Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, an Israeli mystic known for many accurate predictions, commented on the yet-to-be conceived deal.

“Trump is working to help the Jews and to create a Palestinian state,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said in a Bible lesson given the week before Kushner officially began work on the peace plan. “What could it harm them to get their own state at the expense of Israel, inside Israel? To build them huge houses, agriculture, factories, shopping and parking lots? How much will it cost? 30 billion, one hundred billion dollars of other people’s money.”

“But it won’t happen,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “Trump won’t get the chance to even try to implement the plan. There will come one disaster after another, one natural catastrophe after the other, floods and storms, all throughout the U.S., from the north to the south.”

“If Trump wants good for America, he should do good for the Jewish nation in Israel and not care about the Jews in America. He shouldn’t help them at all. There in America is a wave of anti-Semitism that once it breaks out, it will only grow larger and can’t be stopped.”

The rabbi’s prediction proved to be disturbingly prescient. Exactly one year later, a shooter motivated by hatred of the Jews entered the Tree of Life Synagogue outside of Pittsburgh and killed 11 worshippers. This scene was repeated in April when a shooter opened fire in a synagogue in Poway, California, killing one. Another anti-Semitic shooting in a kosher market in Jersey City killed six. And New York City is currently undergoing a tsunami of ant-Semitic violence that shows no signs of abating.

Rabbi Ben Artzi discussed President Trump’s Middle East initiative in his sermon last week.

“Trump wants the Deal of the Century in order to strengthen the right,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “He knows that the Arabs do not want it and oppose the plan. Israel seems like a small place but it is the most important place in the world. It gives life to the whole world and gives light to all the countries of the world that bless Israel. One must not touch even the tiniest piece of the Holy Land in the Land of Israel. On the contrary, leaders must work to increase the land in Israel, increase the goodness in Israel, and raise money for Israel so that all the people around the world can receive light from Israel and energy to live.”

“It is no longer possible to hurt the Israeli people in the Land of Israel, it’s over! Israel is protected and guarded by the Holy One, Blessed be He. This is especially true now that the Messiah is about to reveal himself.”