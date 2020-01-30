‘Trump and the Jews’ Author Speaks out About the Deal of the Century

Moreover, your little ones who you said would be carried off, your children who do not yet know good from bad, they shall enter it; to them will I give it and they shall possess it. Deuteronomy 1:39 (The Israel Bible™)

While much of Israel’s settler leadership has remained mum following President Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ unveiling, former mayor of Shilo and author of ‘Trump and the Jews‘ David Rubin, called the deal “historic and groundbreaking.”

“The deal has a lot of good things in it. It’s very historic and groundbreaking” Rubin told Breaking Israel News. “It’s the first time an American president has given the green light to declare sovereignty over Jewish areas in Judea and Samaria” he added. And although Rubin admitted that the sovereignty clause only covers 30% of the region, the world renown author deemed it “progress.”

However, his optimism wasn’t without reservations noting that: “if the Palestinian Authority was to change it’s mind and go along with this deal, they would receive 70% (of the region) and create a Palestinian state” which Rubin explained “would be a mortal danger. It would allow Arabs to shoot on the roads as they have done in the past to Jews – including me.”

Rubin was alluding to a fateful day back in 2001 when he was the mayor of Shiloh. The then mayor was driving home along a dark highway near Shiloh, when as he described it, “the car was hit by a massive hail of bullets. I was shot in the leg; my son was shot in the head.”

Later at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, he learned that his son’s condition was even more precarious when doctors told him the bullet miraculously missed the boy’s brain stem, by just 1 millimeter.

This fateful event inspired Rubin to establish the Shiloh Children’s Fund, an organization that provides therapeutic solutions for child victims of terror.

The perpetrator was a PA terrorist and his family has been getting a salary from Abbas ever since the indecent occurred. And since, as Rubin notes: “Abbas has sworn never to end paying to his shahids (martyrs) salaries” and the stopping terrorists payments is required in Trump’s deal, the former mayor doesn’t see any realistic scenario whereby the Palestinians would suddenly wake up and accept it.

He also noted that what they were offered in the Deal of the Century is far less than other offers they rejected in the past saying that “they were offered 100% before and so they won’t take 70% now.”

And while previous peace deals such as Camp David, the Oslo Accords and the Road Map to Peace were forged between the Israelis and the Arabs, Rubin notes that this time is different. He describes the proclamation as more of “a deal between trump and Netanyahu than it is between trump and Abbas. Abbas has already rejected it out of hand” he added.

Rubin also believes that the deal will it help both Trump and Netanyahu’s reelection efforts.

Regarding Netanyahu’s next move, Rubin offers some advice to the seasoned Prime Minister saying: “He needs to declare Israeli sovereignty over all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. He needs to promote himself as the leader who will guide Israel in this critical stage. He’s in a position to do that since moving the embassy in Jerusalem and recognizing the (Israeli sovereignty of) the Golan was under the guidance of Trump and Netanyahu together. If they put an inexperienced leader like Gantz in that position, it’ll be very irresponsible.”

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of the new book, “Trump and the Jews”. Rubin is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can be found at www.DavidRubinIsrael.com or at www.ShilohIsraelChildren. org