Israeli Intelligence Officer Links CoronaVirus to Covert Chinese Bio-Warfare Lab

Although animal-borne, the deadly coronavirus pandemic spreading worldwide may have originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. And it’s all part of China’s covert biological weapons program an Israeli biological warfare analyst said in an interview with the Washington Times.

Dany Shoham, a former Israeli military intelligence officer who holds a doctorate in medical microbiology, focused his studies on Chinese biological warfare. Shoham said that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the only laboratory in China that is capable of working with deadly viruses, is linked to China’s covert bio-weapons program.

“Certain laboratories in the institute have probably been engaged, in terms of research and development, in Chinese [biological weapons], at least collaterally, yet not as a principal facility of the Chinese BW alignment,” Shoham told the news outlet.

Cooperation on biological weapons is executed as part of dual civilian-military research. He added that it is “definitely covert” he said via email.

Between 1970-1991, Shoham was a senior analyst with Israeli military intelligence for biological and chemical warfare in the Middle East and Globally. He was a lieutenant-colonel.

China denied possessing any offensive biological weapons, but a State Department report in 2019 revealed suspicions of covert biological warfare operations.