Warren Vows to ‘Reverse’ Progress Trump Made Towards Peace in Middle East

for the wicked and the deceitful open their mouth against me (Psalm 109:2)

Democratic 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren came out swinging against President Trump’s Deal of the Century. The Massachusetts senator who recently stated that she’d criminalize voting disinformation online, took to Twitter calling Trump’s Peace Deal a ‘Sham’.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Warren called the deal a “rubber stamp for annexation” that “offers no chance for a real Palestinian state.”

Warren also criticized that the plan was unveiled “without negotiating with Palestinians” adding that that “isn’t diplomacy, it’s a sham.” Warren seemed to have conveniently ignored the fact that the Trump administration invited the Palestinians to negotiate before finalizing the deal. However Abbas rejected the offer.

Furthermore, Trump’s Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has invited the Palestinians to propose a counter-offer.

Not only does the Democratic hopeful oppose Israel asserting sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, if it happens, she vows to reverse it saying: “I will oppose unilateral annexation in any form—and reverse any policy that supports it.”