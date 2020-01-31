“I will give them, in My House And within My walls, A monument and a name Better than sons or daughters. I will give them an everlasting name Which shall not perish.” ISAIAH 56:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem’s famous Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem (‘a monument and a name’), takes its name from this biblical verse. Yeshayahu articulates Hashem’s promise that even those who are unable to have sons and daughters will be memorialized in Yerushalayim by their “everlasting name.” According to its mission statement, the museum “safeguards the memory of the past and imparts its meaning for future generations.” Yad Vashem has already collected and memorialized the names of over four million Jewish victims of Nazi persecution, and aims to persist until all 6,000,0000 names are recovered. The museum is often a first stop for visitors to the Jewish State, because in order to appreciate the State of Israel, one must understand the tragedy of the Holocaust.