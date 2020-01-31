El Al Suspends Flights to China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

“Is the sin of Peor, which brought a plague upon the community of Hashem, such a small thing to us? We have not cleansed ourselves from it to this very day;” Joshua 22:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s national airline El Al on Thursday joined the growing list of carriers suspending flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

El Al announced on Thursday that it was suspending flights to Beijing until March 25, the Israeli business daily Globes reported. It usually has three flights a week from Tel Aviv to Beijing.

British Airways, United, American, Air Asia, Finnair, Air India and Lufthansa are among the airlines to have cancelled flights to China, according to the report.

Chinese officials and the World Health Organization have confirmed more than 7,700 cases of the illness as of Thursday, reported The New York Times.