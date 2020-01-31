US House Passes Multiple Measures to Curb Military Action by Trump on Iran

“A time for loving and a time for hating; A time for war and a time for peace.” Ecclesiastes 3:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two measures on Thursday to curb U.S. President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran.

The first—the No War Against Iran Act, introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)—passed 228-175. All but three Democrats voted for it, while all but four Republicans voted against.

If enacted, it would block funds to the U.S. Department of Defense from being used to conduct unauthorized military operations on Iran.

“The last thing we can do is give the Pentagon another blank check,” Khanna told reporters on Wednesday. “The only time the Pentagon listens is where we exercise our power of the purse.”