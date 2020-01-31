Second Top Gantz Aide/Former Obama Adviser Compares Trump to Hitler; Says President is ‘Using’ Israel

“He changes times and seasons, Removes kings and installs kings; He gives the wise their wisdom And knowledge to those who know.” Daniel 2:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s campaign strategist Joel Benenson, who also served as chief strategist for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign in 2016, has made a number of inflammatory comments against U.S. President Donald Trump on social media, claims that the president is using Israel to cover for his “blatant racism” and drew comparisons between him and Adolf Hitler, JNS has learned.

In response to a tweet in July 2019, Benenson implied that Trump’s support for Israel is not genuine.

Maybe someone should have told @SteveDaines that the Anti-defamation League CEO @JGreenblattADL condemned @realDonaldTrump’s racist attacks as well as his use of Israel as a cover for his “blatant racism.” https://t.co/ZptcTZYQOw — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) July 16, 2019

Always good to know that @realDonaldTrump goes about an inch deep when thinking about significant foreign policy matters. https://t.co/w8rtoHVkkq — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) July 2, 2019

The tweets raise questions about the political advice Gantz is receiving regarding Trump’s recently released “Peace to Prosperity.”

In response to a claim that Trump was “paraphrasing the Nazi leader in his speeches,” Benenson tweeted on Oct. 28, 2018: “It was Hitler’s speeches. … It’s also where he would have learned Hitler’s demonizing term for the press: ‘lugenpresse.’ Trump’s translation is ‘Fake News.”

It was Hitler’s speeches. Given to him by Marvin Davis. It’s also where he would have learned Hitler’s demonizing term for the press: “lugenpresse.” Trump’s translation is “Fake News.” https://t.co/woKD471fri — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) October 28, 2018

Benenson, who also served as a campaign strategist for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, joined the Gantz campaign last year as a strategist, with a focus on data analysis.

In September 2018, responding to reports of a resistance group within the U.S. administration, Benenson tweeted: “What’s the big deal here? Hasn’t there been a secret resistance inside the White House every time in history when we’ve had a deranged, narcissistic, lying, ignorant, bigot as President?”

What’s the big deal here? Hasn’t there been a secret resistance inside the White House every time in history when we’ve had a deranged, narcissistic, lying, ignorant, bigot as President? https://t.co/hZdWiCH8FP — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) September 6, 2018



In August of the same year, responding to Trump’s remarks on immigration, Benenson tweeted: “The @POTUS is a bigot. And any Republican who continues to remain silent about what Trump is, is either a political coward or a co-conspirator promoting his bigotry. Show some character for a change @GOP.”

The @POTUS is a bigot. And any Republican who continues to remain silent about what Trump is, is either a political coward or a co-conspirator promoting his bigotry. Show some character for a change @GOP https://t.co/03ejknEOEs — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) August 3, 2018



Benenson also tweeted in July 2018 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is Trump’s “puppet master,” and that the president is trying to “bull**** the world.”

It is utter nonsense that Trump “reversed” himself on Russia. Notion that he misstated a word while standing next to his puppet master Putin is as phony as a 3 ruble bill. Do not give him an inch as he tries to the bullshit the world. — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) July 18, 2018



The discovery of Benenson’s tweets follows a report on Monday that Ronen Tzur, another senior Gantz adviser, who accompanied the Blue and White leader to Washington, D.C., for talks with Trump ahead of the reveal of the U.S. Mideast peace plan, had called the U.S. president “Donald Adolf Trump” and insinuated that he colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted a campaign video attacking Blue and White for hiring Benenson and demanding that Gantz and Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid fire him. The video pointed out that Benenson had told former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to stop inviting Israeli officials to public events, and supported the “dangerous” nuclear agreement with Iran.