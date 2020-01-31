New Study Finds 61 Percent of Americans Believe Anti-Semitic Stereotype

“Happy the nation whose Hashem is Hashem, the people He has chosen to be His own.” Psalms 33:12 (The Israel Bible™)

According to a study released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday, 61 percent of Americans believe at least one anti-Semitic stereotype.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 12-16, 2019, among 800 American 18 and older, asked respondents if they agreed with 11 statements containing anti-Semitic stereotypes, such as “Jews are more loyal to America” and “Jews have too much power in the business world.” Sixty-one percent said they agreed with at least one of the 11 statements; 39 percent said they agreed with at least two statements; and 11 percent agreed with six or more.

The most prevalent stereotype was “Jews stick together more than most Americans” (44 percent), followed by “Jews like to be at the head of things” (25 percent) and “Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America” (24 percent).

The statements have been used as benchmarks for the ADL’s survey since 1964. At that time, 29 percent believed in six or more of the 11 statements. In 2015, that number was 14.