In Wake of Trump Deal Muslims Warn of New reality on Temple Mount: “Muslims Only”

The Jordanian Ministry Of Awqaf And Islamic Affairs reacted negatively to President Trump’s proposal for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians by saying that ‘Deal of the Century’ imposed a “new reality on the Temple Mount.

“The Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ministry cautions against the imposition of a ‘new reality’ at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“Non-Muslims have no right in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it added

It should be noted that the statement mistakenly identified the Temple Mount as “Al-Aqsa Mosque,” which is the silver domed Muslim prayer structure located on the southern edge of the Temple Mount. The Temple Mount, referred to in Arabic as Haram esh Sharif (the holy sanctuary) which was the only Muslim worship site on the Temple Mount when it was conquered by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel granted administration of the site back to the Waqf under Jordanian custodianship while maintaining Israeli security control. In addition to the Israeli police restricting non-Muslims from praying on the entire Temple Mount, non-Muslims are restricted from entering any of the structures and entry hours are very limited. Currently, eleven gates are open to the Muslim public. Non-Muslims are only permitted to enter through the Mughrabi gate and Jews must undergo strict security checks.

In accordance with international law, the Israeli High Court ruled that all holy sites in Israel must be available equally to all religions for worship. Palestinian violence has prevented the Israeli police from implement this law, however. The Palestinians have also illegally usurped four more areas for exclusive Muslim worship, using heavy machinery for renovations that destroyed archaeological artifacts.

Trump’s deal called to end the racist apartheid policy currently being held in place by Palestinian threats of terrorism.

“Unlike many previous powers that had ruled Jerusalem, and had destroyed the holy sites of other faiths, the State of Israel is to be commended for safeguarding the religious sites of all and maintaining a religious status quo. Given this commendable record for more than half a century, as well as the extreme sensitivity regarding some of Jerusalem’s holy sites, we believe that this practice should remain, and that all of Jerusalem’s holy sites should be subject to the same governance regimes that exist today. In particular the status quo at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif should continue uninterrupted.

“Jerusalem’s holy sites should remain open and available for peaceful worshippers and tourists of all faiths. People of every faith should be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, in a manner that is fully respectful to their religion, taking into account the times of each religion’s prayers and holidays, as well as other religious factors.”

True to their threats, prayers for Muslims turned into riots on Friday morning, with crowds chanting nationalist and racist slogans.

شرطة الاحتلال تطلق الرصاص المطاطي تجاه المصلين في المسجد الأقصى فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/PjeLq6g0HV — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 31, 2020

This is the third Friday in a row in which Muslim prayers on the Temple Mount have been used as a pretext for Palestinian violence. On Thursday, two Palestinians were arrested after they were discovered with knives.

Israelis do not seem to be intimidated. Elishama Sanderman, head of the Yera’eh Temple Mount advocacy group, noted a rise in 20 percent of the Jews who ascended to the Temple Mount this week.

“There was a clear call on the Palestinian social media to prevent Jews from ascending to the Temple Mount but, to be honest, no one seemed to pay it any mind,” Sanderman told Breaking Israel News. “Many people saw Trump’s declaration as a call to sanity, a call for an end to the Dark Age attempt by Muslims to dominate modern and open society. In a normal and healthy culture, people are permitted to worship and are not forced to bow in subservience to another religion. I feel like we are returning to normalcy.”