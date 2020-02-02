One Gaza Terrorist Dies, Two Injured while Preparing Explosive Balloons to Launch into Israel

Let the wicked fall into their nets while I alone come through. (Psalm 141:10)

A terrorist in the Gaza Strip was killed and two others were wounded in an explosion when he tried to connect a bomb to a ‘bouquet’ of explosive balloons, right before they were launched into Israel on Saturday reports 0404.

The explosion took place inside a house in the Gaza enclave, where the three terrorists were preparing the explosive device and connecting it to the balloons.

Israel conducted airstrikes in Gaza early Friday in response to Palestinians launching three rockets from there into the Jewish state.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system, while the third landed in an open area.

Rockets, explosive balloons and sniper shots were fired from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day. We just responded by striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza including underground infrastructure used to manufacture weapons. We hold Hamas responsible. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 31, 2020

The retaliatory airstrikes were carried out on a “wide array of targets belonging to the Hamas terror group. … constituting a real blow to Hamas’s abilities to build up” its forces, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

No injuries were reported in the strikes.