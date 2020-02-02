Kabbalah Expert Links CoronaVirus to Divine Punishment for China’s Modern-Day ‘Death of Firstborn Plague’

“And every first-born in the land of Egypt shall die, from the first-born of Pharaoh who sits on his throne to the first-born of the slave girl who is behind the millstones; and all the first-born of the cattle.” Exodus 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)

As the official coronavirus count tops 14,000, the disease is crossing national borders with cases being reported in more than 20 countries outside of mainland China. One expert in Jewish mysticism noted that the coronavirus is a grim harbinger of the end-of-days with its roots in Biblical Egypt. Another mystic, known for his accurate predictions, predicted a “harsh disease in China” several years ago.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Singapore and the United States announced measures on Friday to ban foreign nationals who have recently been in China from entering their territories, and Australia followed suit on Saturday. Russia introduced visa restrictions and will start evacuating Russian citizens on Monday and Tuesday, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported. The Philippines expanded its travel ban to include all foreigners coming from China, widening an earlier restriction that covered only those from Hubei. New Zealand and Vietnam also barred foreigners who have been in China, with Vietnam saying it would halt all flights to and from China. Nations continue to evacuate citizens from China.

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, an Israeli mystic known for his accurate predictions, described the crisis five years ago.

In a speech given in 2015, Rabbi Ben Artzi talked about catastrophes that will precede the final redemption.

“China will suffer the worst of the diseases,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “More than 100,000 people will die. This will be a prelude to even greater troubles, endless misfortunes, for China. Even though many financial experts are predicting that China will rule the world economically, China will go bankrupt. China is only rising up in order to fall down. This will be to show people that the real source of blessings in the world is Israel.”

Scientists originally believed the coronavirus originated in bats but, using samples of the virus isolated from patients, scientists in China have determined the genetic code of the virus. When the researchers performed a more detailed bioinformatics analysis of the sequence of 2019-nCoV, it suggested that the coronavirus might come from snakes.

Snakes often hunt for bats in wild. The virus was passed to humans who purchased snakes in the local seafood market in Wuhan. Most of the first group of patients hospitalized were workers or customers. This raises the possibility that the 2019-nCoV might have jumped from the host species – bats – to snakes and then to humans at the beginning of this coronavirus outbreak. Though this does seem to be the case, it is a difficult scenario for scientists since this would indicate the virus could adapt to both the cold-blooded and warm-blooded hosts.

But a new report suggests that two species of venomous snakes, the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra, maybe the original source of the newly discovered coronavirus that has triggered an outbreak of a deadly infectious respiratory illness in China this winter.

Shmuel Treister, who has translated several mystic works from Hebrew to English and is a scholar of Jewish literature, noted some startling aspects of the coronavirus that connect it to the plagues in Egypt.

“China instituted a cruel ‘one-child policy’ from 1980 until 2015,” Treister told Breaking Israel News. To enforce birth limits, provincial governments could, and did, require the use of contraception, sterilizations, and abortions to ensure compliance, and imposed enormous fines for violations. According to China’s government, 400 million births were prevented.

“This horrific policy was similar to what Pharoah imposed on the Jews in Egypt by throwing the male babies into the Nile,” Treister said. “It was, essentially, a spiritual as well as a physical attack. Pharoah was trying to prevent the Jews from performing the first commandment given to Adam in Eden of being fruitful and multiplying.

“This evil deed by Pharoah was repaid measure-for-measure in the final plague that killed the first-born Egyptians.a human imposed plague of the first-born. In China today, anyone over the age of five was born during the one-child policy. They are, by necessity, the first, and only, born.”

During their research, scientists used microscopes to photograph the virus and the name comes from its shape, which resembles a crown when imaged using an electron microscope. Corona is Latin for ‘Crown’.

It is interesting to note that the cobra was the symbol of Egyptian royalty and divine authority in ancient Egypt.known as Uraeus.

“The Zohar states that the plague that killed the firstborn of Egypt emanated from the mystical realm known as ‘Keter’, the crown of God.”

It is interesting to note that ‘corona’ is similar to the Hebrew word קרן (keren; literally horn) which is the word used for the cornucopia of the Messiah. This is described in the term מצמיח קרן ישועה which appears in the fifth blessing of the thrice-daily prayers recited by Jews. In this blessing, the Jews ask God to bring the Messiah and the bounty associated with his arrival.

According to Jewish tradition, the ten-plagues will reappear before the Messiah as stated by the Prophet Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

But the reappearance of the plague of the firstborn in the end-of-days will serve a specific purpose.

“According to Jewish mysticism, the plague of the firstborn will reappear before the final redemption to wipe out the remnants of Amalek and also of the erev rav (mixed multitude),” Treister noted.