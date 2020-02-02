Police Complaint Filed Against Gantz’s Party for Desecrating Israeli Flag

Then they took Yosef‘s tunic, slaughtered a kid, and dipped the tunic in the blood. Genesis 37:31 (The Israel Bible™)

Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz not only has two advisors who think President Trump is Hitler, his party, is now being accused of being against the Israeli flag as well. That’s because his political party, ironically named ‘Blue and White’ which symbolizes the colors of the Israeli flag, are now being accused of desecrating that very flag. The desecration of the national flag is illegal in Israel and is punishable by up to three years behind bars.

The accusation came about following a campaign ad showing the Israeli flag stained with mustard. The Hebrew word for ‘mustard’ is ‘chardal‘. The word ‘chardal’ has a double meaning as it is often used as a nickname to describe ultra-orthodox nationalist Israelis.

The campaign ad targets the ultra-orthodox nationalist community saying: “So much ‘mustard’ that the taste is gone.”

Therefore, the ad implies that there are too many ‘Haredi’ nationalists and that they are ‘taking over’ Israel.

However, Israeli law prohibits the use of the country’s flag or its image for commercial use. And although that law is usually not enforced, a more serious offense involves altering Israel’s flag or any symbol that looks like the state flag. The law prohibits drawing on it, dirtying it or “disgracing” it. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison or an appropriate fine.

The complaint was filed by right-wing Im Tirtzu group activist Daniel Sellem who took to Facebook blasting the ad saying that “the Blue and White (party) not only insulted the integrity of the nation of Israel but also the flag of Israel.” Selem added that their goal was to “create division among Israel’s sectors.”

Sellem vowed to submit his complaint to the central elections committee judge Neil Hendel and the attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit as well.