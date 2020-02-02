If Sanders is Jewish, Why Are So Many Antisemites Backing Him?

Bernie Sanders – Magnet for Anti-Semites is a fast-paced 9.5-minute video spotlighting the abjectly anti-Semitic views publicly espoused by several of the top campaign advisers and surrogates with whom presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has chosen to officially associate. There is a definite and ironic anti-Semitic streak to those who speak for, support, advise and officially endorse the country’s potential first Jewish presidential nominee. This video includes insights on Sanders’ official stance on anti-Semitism and the meaning of anti-Semitism, along with provocative and disturbing comments made by some of his surrogates, supporters and campaign staff.