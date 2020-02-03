Contradicting Netanyahu, Kushner Brags how Peace Plan Prevents Jews from Building in Judea-Samaria

President Trump’s Middle East envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner has launched a media blitz throughout Arabic press outlets in many of the Gulf states. In his\ interviews, Kushner has touted his father-in-law’s ‘Deal of the Century’ in an attempt to win over Arab sentiment.

But Kushner’s message regarding the plan seems to be contradicting Netanyahu’s. That’s because while Netanyahu promised to bring the question of sovereignty over Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria to a vote as early as Sunday, Kushner can be seen in an interview with Al-Jazeera emphasizing that even the mere expansion of ‘settlements’ must be frozen for four years in exchange for “recognition”.

During the interview, Kushner tells the Al-Jazeera host: “First of all these settlements will not be expanded will not be allowed to expand in the the new plan.”

“Under this plan what we’ve done is we’ve capped the growth of the Israeli settlements for four years. So there’s never been a four year freeze before Israel has agreed to do that in exchange for us recognizing those settlements” Kushner added.

The exchange can be seen in the video below at the 5:00 minute mark