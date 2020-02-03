Fearing CoronaVirus, Israel Bans Chinese Entry: China’s Ambassador Calls it ‘Holocaust’

“And every first-born in the land of Egypt shall die, from the first-born of Pharaoh who sits on his throne to the first-born of the slave girl who is behind the millstones; and all the first-born of the cattle.” Exodus 11:5

Fearing the spread of the CoronaVirus pandemic, Israel has suspended all incoming flights from China. China’s Israel envoy expressed his displeasure with Jerusalem’s decision even comparing it to the “Holocaust.”

China’s acting ambassador to Israel, Dai Yuming, told reporters at an English-language press conference in Tel Aviv that the “errors to limit or even ban entries of Chinese citizens” reminded him of “the old days, the old stories that happened in World War Two, the Holocaust, the darkest days in human history” reports the South China Morning Post.

“Millions of Jewish were killed, and many, many Jewish were refused when they tried to seek assistance from other countries. Only very, very few countries opened their door, and among them is China,” Dai added.

The embassy has since issued an apology saying “We would like to apologise if someone understood our message the wrong way.”