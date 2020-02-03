Israeli Medics Send Anti-Contagious Protection Equipment to Rabbis in China

As east is far from west, so far has He removed our sins from us (Psalm 103:12)

Magen David Adom responds to the request of the Chabad organization in China, which contacted MDA Director General Eli Bin and yesterday sent 2000 masks and 200 full protection kits to be used by the fourteen Chabad-based branches across China to tackle the spread of the country’s Corona virus. The protective kits, which include special suits, masks, glasses, shoes and hats covers, aim to prevent infection in the event of contact with a sick person. The Chabad representative will receive all the equipment from Magen David Adom and will travel to China with it today. This is to enable Chabad people in the country to continue their important mission for Israelis and local residents.

Rabbi Eliyahu Rosenberg, a Chabad rabbi in Guangzhou, China: “I thank the MDA Director General and his representatives for their prompt help and response. From the moment the call was made to MDA, the treatment and responsiveness were extremely fast. We are preparing to distribute the equipment to 14 Chabad houses across China to be distributed to all Israelis and Jews currently in China, and of course for the Chinese people who are so helpful and supportive of us.”

MDA Director General Eli Bin: “Magen David Adom, as Israel’s national EMS organization and the country’s largest humanitarian organization, immediately responded to Chabad’s request in China to help deal with the spread of the Corona virus in their country. Today, 2,000 masks and 200 full protective kits will be sent to the fourteen branches across China. MDA stands alongside the Israelis who are around the world, and always ready to help. This has been the case in the past and so will be in the future.”