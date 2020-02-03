Iranian Students Sing to Khamenei: Israel Facing Ending, America’s Power Waning

When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2

During a speech by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month, Iranian students in the audience sang to him that “Israel is facing its end,” the Islamic Republic is invincible and “America’s power is waning.”

Iran’s Ofogh TV aired Khamenei’s speech on Jan. 23. In the video, Iranian youths in the audience can be seen singing, “Iran has men that are second to none … Even if this country sinks in sanctions for 100 years, we will continue to be at war with the enemy … We are invincible … America’s power is waning … Israel is facing its end … We snatched Syria and Iraq from the clutches of the enemy … Oh people of Yemen, the day is near when you hear the glad tidings of the death of the government of Saudi Arabia.”