IDF Miracle: Israeli Troop Totally Fine After Being Engulfed in Flames from Molotov Cocktail [Watch]

When you walk through fire, You shall not be scorched; Through flame, It shall not burn you. Isaiah 43:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli security forces seem to be reminded of who’s in charge with a clear pattern of near death-averting scenarios.

This time, an Israeli border policeman got hit with a molotov cocktail causing him to catch on fire in Hebron. The a video of the incedent has gone viral on social media on Monday with one politician using it as a campaign effort to highlight how soft the current government is on terror. The firebomb was hurled at the troop. And although the bulk of the flammable material missed him, enough hit him in the chest to be engulfed in flames around his facial area.

In the video, the policeman can be seen running in the opposite direction in an apparent attempt to douse the flames or to change the pattern to make it more difficult for another similar attack.

This is the third IDF Miracle posted by Breaking Israel News in the past two days and the second story of an Israeli troop emerging from the flames of a Molotov cocktail unscathed. Additionally, an IED exploded under the feet of another border policeman and also was miraculously unhurt.