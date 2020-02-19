“I will plant it in Yisrael‘s lofty highlands, and it shall bring forth boughs and produce branches and grow into a noble cedar. Every bird of every feather shall take shelter under it, shelter in the shade of its boughs.” EZEKIEL 17:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Yechezkel reverses the negative prophecies and includes a vision of hope. Referring to Mashiach, he describes a small cedar shoot which will be restored to the high mountain of Yerushalayim. This tree will grow, bear fruit, and provide protection for all those who seek it. Yechezkel is teaching that in the time of redemption, not only will Israel seek out Hashem, but all the nations of the world will travel to Yerushalayim to seek Israel’s friendship and to acknowledge God’s sovereignty.