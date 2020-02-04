Torah Numerology Code May Have Just Revealed Cause of CoronaVirus

Every creature that lives shall be yours to eat; as with the green grasses, I give you all these. You must not, however, eat flesh with its life-blood in it. Genesis 9:3-4 (The Israel Bible™)

As the coronavirus begins to spread outside of China, mystics and rabbis suggest that the “medicine” for the disease is in fixing its spiritual roots.

THE PANDEMIC

The official coronavirus count tops 14,000. The pandemic is crossing national borders with cases being reported in more than 20 countries outside of mainland China. Last week, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Experts believe the coronavirus pandemic originated in an open-air market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that sells exotic live animals for consumption. Scientists believe the coronavirus originated in bats but, using samples of the virus isolated from patients, scientists in China determined the genetic code of the virus might include genetic codes from snakes. Snakes often hunt for bats in wild. The virus was passed to humans who purchased snakes in the market in Wuhan. Most of the first group of patients hospitalized were workers or customers. This raises the possibility that the virus might have jumped from the host species – bats – to snakes and then to humans at the beginning of this coronavirus outbreak. Though this does seem to be the case, it is a difficult scenario for scientists since this would indicate the virus could adapt to both the cold-blooded and warm-blooded hosts.

SPIRITUAL ROOTS: FORBIDDEN FOODS, NOAHIDE LAWS

Snakes and bats are forbidden for Jews to eat.

The following you shall abominate among the birds—they shall not be eaten, they are an abomination: the eagle, the vulture, and the black vulture; the kite, falcons of every variety; all varieties of raven; the ostrich, the nighthawk, the seagull; hawks of every variety; the little owl, the cormorant, and the great owl; the white owl, the pelican, and the bustard; the stork; herons of every variety; the hoopoe, and the bat. Leviticus 11:19

You shall not eat, among all things that swarm upon the earth, anything that crawls on its belly, or anything that walks on fours, or anything that has many legs; for they are an abomination. Leviticus 11:42

But the coronavirus may have its spiritual roots of the virus in the Noahide laws incumbent upon all mankind. The first Noahide law requires mankind to recognize God’s oneness, having its basis in Genesis.

And to Shet, in turn, a son was born, and he named him Enosh. It was then that men began to invoke Hashem by name. Genesis 4:26

In southwestern China, where the coronavirus originated, snakes were worshiped as deities. The serpents would often be seen on bronze cultural relics used for worshiping and praying for a good harvest. Snake creatures, such as Nuwa are considered to be gods in Chinese mythology. Nuwa, is oftentimes referred to as the “Snake Goddess” because, in an Eastern Han Dynasty mural, she was portrayed as having snake-like tails interlocked.

A disturbing video recently surfaced showing a ‘Snake Show’ of the kind that is known to take place in the region. In the show, a man is seen swallowing a live snake. If true, this may violate the prohibition against tearing a limb from a living animal, the fourth Noahide law which is based on a verse in Genesis.

Every creature that lives shall be yours to eat; as with the green grasses, I give you all these. You must not, however, eat flesh with its life-blood in it. Genesis 9:3-4

Though it is not known whether bats are eaten alive in the Wuhan province, bat soup is a delicacy in many other parts of the world prepared by boiling a live bat. On the island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean, locals prepare a dish made with a fox or fruit bat in a coconut milk soup. The still-living bat is rinsed off, and boiled in water, wings, fur, and head intact. It is served with coconut milk and vegetables.

HEBREW NUMEROLOGY; TEARING A LIMB FROM A LIVING ANIMAL

Hebrew numerology indicates that the coronavirus is connected to this Noahide prohibition. In gematria (Hebrew numerology), קורונה (corona) is 100+6+200+6+50+5=367. The term for the prohibition against eating the limb or a living creature (אכל אבר מן החי) is also equal to 367 (1+20+30+1+2+200+40+50+5+8+10).

Rabbi Oury Cherki, Rabbi Oury Amos Cherki, director of the Noahide World Center-Brit Olam, explained the surprisingly complicated laws pertaining to the ban on eating a living creature.

“Everything that is covered by the laws of eating a limb from a living creature refers to warm-blooded creatures,” Rabbi Cherki explained. “A bat is warm-blooded so it is therefore forbidden to eat a bat or its limbs without killing it first. A snake, on the other hand, is cold-blooded so the Noahide law does not pertain to it. Snakes are, of course, forbidden to Jews but a non-Jew does not violate the Noahide prohibition by eating a live snake.”

CORONAVIRUS AND THE REDEMPTION

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, emphasized that this was a clear message to the world to prepare the way for the Messiah.

“We are about to enter the final redemption. The prophets say that the plagues that paved the way for the Jews to leave Egypt will reappear before the final redemption,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News citing a verse in Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

Rabbi Berger noted that eastern Africa is currently on the verge of massive famine, facing the worst plague of locusts in 70 years.

“But rabbinic literature tells us that the final redemption will also be preceded by plagues that Egypt never saw,” Rabbi Berger said, noting that the Prophet Micah may have been hinting at the coronavirus’ serpent origins in the next verse.

Let them lick dust like snakes, Like crawling things on the ground! Let them come trembling out of their strongholds To Hashem our God; Let them fear and dread You! Micah 7:17

“The 70 nations need to return to their roots, return to the One God, return to following his laws that he gave to them via Noah,” Rabbi Berger said. “Now is the final time for people to decide where they stand. Those who stand with the God of the Torah will stand with Israel. Those who reject the Bible will stand against Israel.”

“No solution or remedy for the virus will be found before the Messiah,” Rabbi Berger said.

Rabbi Berger had some powerful advice for China, what he called “the only medicine for the coronavirus.”

“Charity changes the divine decree,” he said, noting that the Hebrew word for charity (צדקה: tzedakah) has its roots in the word for ‘justice’ (צדק:tzedek). “Just as charity is love overcoming the strict rules of money, charity can overcome the strict rule of justice. It is not bribing God. It is asking God to open his heart just as you opened yours.”

