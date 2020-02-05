Do not say, “I will requite evil”; Put your hope in Hashem and He will deliver you. PROVERBS 20:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Sometimes we see wrongdoing in this world, and it bothers us. This verse teaches that it is not up to man to avenge evil, rather, this is Hashem’s duty. However, the fourteenth-century sage Rabbi Levi ben Gershon, better known as Ralbag, points out that we should not wish for God’s vengeance against our enemies, but only for salvation from their harm. Similarly, the Talmud (Berachot 10a) comments, regarding the verse in Sefer Tehillim (104:35), that we should not pray for our enemies’ demise, but for them to repent of their evil ways.