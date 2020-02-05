‘Abbas Won’t be Around Much Longer’ PA Officials Say

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12

A “day of rage” was declared after President Trump’s Deal of the Century was announced. But the unenthusiastic response of the Palestinian street is the result of both the Palestinian civilians as well as top Ramallah officials who realize that violent provocations will only undermine their interests, senior Palestinian sources told Israel Hayom on Monday.

That’s because the relative calm in Judea and Samaria enables EU donor states to continue funneling hundreds of millions of Euros into the Palestinian Authority’s coffers. This allows the Arabs there to enjoy normalcy despite the tensions with Israel.

Additionally, major Gulf states including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the emirates, have a vested interest in helping to maintain the relative calm. Jordan, who fears that any violence will spill over into Amman, also wants to keep the peace as well.

Top Palestinian officials, especially those who have ambitions of succeeding Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, are thus cautious about going along with his call to end security ties with Israel, as “they know any violence on the ground will eventually affect them, as well,” a top Ramallah official said in the report.

This is probably the reason why when CIA director Gina Haspel made a secret visit to Ramallah following the Peace Deal’s reveal, she didn’t even bother meeting with Abbas but rather met with the PA security officials only.

Abbas’ incoherent speech that he gave the Arab League last week appears to have foreshadowed what everyone in the Palestinian Authority already understands – that the 84-year-old leader will soon be unemployed.

Interestingly, Abbas has purposely refrained from naming a successor, and fears are increasing that once he is gone, chaos will ensue

“Abu Mazen [Abbas] has made sure to remove anyone who could challenge him,” the source said, naming exiled PA politician Mohammed Dahlan and jailed Fatah arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti as examples.

Barghouti, is currently serving five life sentences with an additional 40 years in an Israeli jail for his role in a string of deadly terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada.

Top Ramallah officials, and Israeli defense officials, think that Head of the Palestinian Authority intelligence agency Maj. Gen. Majid Faraj is the most likely candidate to replace Abbas.

57-year-old Faraj, avoids the media spotlight. He was named promoted to head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service in 2009. In the 1980s, he served six years in an Israeli prison for security offenses committed during the First Intifada.