Terrorist Runs Over 12 IDF Soldiers in Jerusalem: Perpetrator Still at Large

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12

A car-ramming attack took place in Jerusalem on early Thursday morning. Soldiers from the IDF’s Golani Unit were walking near an outdoor foodcourt in Jerusalem known as the ‘First Station’ when a suspected terrorist rammed his vehicle into the group injuring 12 soldiers and leaving one in serious condition. Fourteen people in total were injured from the attack with twelve of them being soldiers according to reports.

Below is footage from the scene of the attack.

The terrorist has been identified as 24-year-old Saled Hamed Turman fled the scene. His vehicle was later discovered but the Turman himself still remains at large.

Turman’s vehicle was recovered in the Bet Jallah suburb of Bethlehem.

Bet Jallah which overlooks the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jerusalem, was known as a sniper’s nest for terrorists during the Second Intifada from 2000-2005.

Jerusalem Police have released a statement saying that “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”

The soldiers, who belong to the IDF’s ‘Golani’ Batallion, were reportedly on their way to a tour before commencing a ceremony of oath to protect Israel at the Western Wall.

Magen David Adom paramedic Oz Pollack who arrived on the scene said that “when we arrived at the scene, it was chaotic. According to the medics, one of the wounded “was in a serious condition, unconscious and suffering major trauma.”

Following the incident, the Golani Brigade carried on with their ‘oath ceremony’ as scheduled. However, witnesses told Yisrael Hayom that the usually celebratory atmosphere of these types of ceremonies was marred by the tragic events that took place just a few hours earlier.

This compelled many of the troops to approach the Western Wall to pray for the full recovery of their wounded brothers in arms.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement saying: “On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I send wishes for a quick recovery to the wounded soldiers. It is only a question of time – and not much time – until we apprehend the attacker. Terrorism will not defeat us; we will win!”

And although many people around the world are praying for these soldiers to recover, it’s important to remember that there are organizations that provide IDF soldiers with their needs not only when they’re injured, but also when they’re healthy as well. One of those organizations is Libi (my heart).

LIBI USA strives to support Israeli soldiers by providing for their welfare through funding educational, religious, social and recreational activities not covered in the IDF’s defense budget. In addition to prayers, now could be a good time to contribute to this tremendous organization.

