3.8 Earthquake Hits Northern Israel Near Mountain Where Elijah Performed Miracles

On that day, when Gog sets foot on the soil of Yisrael—declares Hashem—My raging anger shall flare up.For I have decreed in My indignation and in My blazing wrath: On that day, a terrible earthquake shall befall the land of Yisrael. The fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, the beasts of the field, all creeping things that move on the ground, and every human being on earth shall quake before Me. Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground. Ezekiel 38:18-20

A mild earthquake hit northern Israel just before 7:00 AM on Thursday morning. According to the IDF Homefront command, the earthquake measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. The Geophysical institute said that the source of the quake was 5.5 miles off the south-west coast of the Tirat Ha-Carmel. Tirat Hacarmel is located near Mount Carmel, where the prophet Elijah performed miracles to disprove the deities of Baal.

meanwhile climbed to the top of Mount Carmel, crouched on the ground, and put his face between his knees. And he said to his servant, “Go up and look toward the Sea.” He went up and looked and reported, “There is nothing.” Seven times [Eliyahu said, “Go back,” and the seventh time, [the servant] reported, “A cloud as small as a man’s hand is rising in the west.” (Kings 1 18:42-44)

Massive earthquakes in Israel are prophesied to accompany the multinational Gog and Magog conflict that will signal the end of times.

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, an expert in Jewish mysticism who blogs in Hebrew under the title ‘Sod Chashmal,’ spoke about a similar earthquake back in May that emanated from the same location and indicated it had end-of-days significance.

“The epicenter was almost 250 kilometers off the Israeli coast,” Rabbi Fish said to Breaking Israel News. The rabbi noted that as the Mediterranean tremors continue, they may move out to sea. “This distance hints at the 270 days of gestation before birth. The gematria (Hebrew numerology) of הריון (pregnancy) is 271, the completion of the 270 days of gestation and the beginning of the birth process. It was located off the coast of Hadera, which is Heder (the room) of ‘Yah’ (God). The sages refer to the womb as the ‘room of God.’ The quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale which is equal to the gematria of ‘dam’ (blood), which is 44.”

Rabbi Fish explained the meaning behind these mystic connections.

“The blood begins when the pregnancy ends and the birth begins,” Rabbi Fish said. “The quake was in the ocean which symbolizes the womb.”

“The earthquake on Wednesday marked the end of the waiting period,” Rabbi Fish said. “It was the official day of the beginning of the birth of the Messiah.”

The rabbi noted that the word for mercy is ‘rachamim,’ derived from the word ‘rechem’ (womb).

“This is the final period in which people can do t’shuvah (repentance, literally ‘return,’”) Rabbi Fish said. After this, there will be no mercy because it is the end of the time in the womb, the time we live in rachamim.”

Rabbi Fish noted nature is the aspect of God reflected in His name ‘Elohim’, which refers to God’s attribute of judgment. Natural catastrophes are to appear in the end-of-days to display this aspect of judgment in order that people will repent and return to God.

“The entire world will be judged before the Moshiach (Messiah),” Rabbi Fish told Breaking Israel News. “Nature will change, be less normal because God will be guiding it in a more direct manner.”

“This will be especially true during the War of Gog and Magog,” he said. “The war will be unique in that it won’t be simply a war between countries. God will play a major role via nature, through natural disasters.”

Rabbi Fish stated that the natural disasters preceding the Messiah will be universal but Israel will be spared the more destructive aspects.

“Even now, we see hugely catastrophic earthquakes, volcanoes, and hurricanes around the world,” Rabbi Fish said. “Here in Israel, the earthquakes are very mild. That is because Israel has the protection of the tzaddikim (righteous), living and dead, revealed and hidden.”