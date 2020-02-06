Pray for the recovery of 12 wounded IDF soldiers

On the morning of February 6, 12 IDF soldiers were injured in a car-ramming terror attack in Jerusalem. These young soldiers were on a “heritage tour” of the holy city and were making their way to the Western Wall for their official induction ceremony into the IDF. The injured soldiers were evacuated from the scene and are being treated at local hospitals. Please pray for a full and complete recovery for all of those injured. During times of crisis, stand strong with Israel and the IDF: https://donate.israel365.com/idf/