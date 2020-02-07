“And I will rejoice in Yerushalayim And delight in her people. Never again shall be heard there The sounds of weeping and wailing.” ISAIAH 65:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Yeshayahu’s vision of the redemption is a natural one. As the next verse states, there will be death, and people will still sin. However, the people will dwell safely in their land. They will live for an entire lifespan (verse 20), build houses and plant fields and vineyards (verse 21), and live without fear of invasion and exile. For this alone, Hashem rejoices with Yerushalayim and the People of Israel.