Conspiracy Theories Abound About Who Is Really Behind Iowa Caucus Debacle: Soros, Clinton, or the Jews?

The first elections to determine the Democrat party’s candidate for the 2020 national presidential elections were held in Iowa on Monday and they were, by all accounts, an unmitigated disaster. The Democratic National Convention used an untested app by a company for precincts to report caucus votes. The app did not work and neither did the backup hotline system. The DNC resorted to a time-consuming manual tally based on information called in by precinct chairs or pictures sent on their smartphones. On Tuesday evening, the results were finally announced.

In light of the claims of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, concerns over the ballot box glitch soared with many people looking for someone to blame. The problematic app was produced by a company called Shadow Inc., whose previous work was marked by a string of failures, including a near bankruptcy. Shadow Inc. was launched by a major Democratic dark money nonprofit called Acronym, which also launched a $7.7 million Super PAC known as Pacronym.

Political cronyism may have had a role in the bad decision to use the app as Shadow Inc. was founded by veterans of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign and Barack Obama’s successful campaigns.

Ironically, some claimed that other Democrat candidates were guilty for caucus glitch. It was reported in Grayzone that Pacronym’s largest donor was Seth Klarman, a billionaire hedge funder. The article claimed that Klarman was a top donor to Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Klarman was a longtime donor to Republican candidates but after Trump called for forgiving Puerto Rico’s debt. Klarman owned$911 million of the island’s bonds and would have taken a heavy hit if this policy were implemented so he began funding Trump’s opponents. He began donating to the campaigns of Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris as well as Pete Buttigieg. The article claimed that Klarman was a significant supporter of Israeli settlements.

It should be noted that the article in Grayzone was written by Max Blumenthal, a Jewish anti-Semite and anti-Israel extremist. He is a close confidant of Hillary Clinton and after Muslim extremists overran the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya in 2012,she perpetuated a story invented by Blumenthal that an obscure YouTube movie called “Innocence of Muslims” was responsible for the deadly terrorist attack. Some of the more cynical critics of the Grayzone article might suspect Blumenthal of creating the story to shift suspicion away from Clinton.

The Buttigieg campaign gave Shadow more than $21,000 on July 23, 2019, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing and the reports, though this was supposedly for text-messaging services. Another big-money backer of Acronym was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, which is not surprising since the NGO was established to help the Democrat party compete in the technology arena.

But the real surprise is that the FEC records show that the super PAC’s largest single donor ($2.6 million) is Soros Fund Management, a hedge fund founded by billionaire George Soros. This claim has been contested with some sources saying that the $2.6 million donation was, in fact, to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a group led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder that has sued states over voting rights issues and legislative redistricting. But Federal campaign finance records show that the National Democratic Redistricting Committee gave $2 million in 2018 to Pacronym. Though Soros did not donate directly to Acronym/Pacronym/Shadow, his dollars are certainly a significant part of the money trail.

And there it is. The single largest donor of Shadow Inc., the company behind the failed Iowa Caucus app, is George Soros. pic.twitter.com/qifQHVrTBt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

On the TruNews broadcast on Tuesday night, host Rick Wiles blamed the Jews.

“The pro-Israel owner of the Times of Israel newspaper, he’s backing homosexual mayor Pete Buttigieg, and he’s the money man behind this app?” Wiles asked his co-host, Doc Burkhart. “Are you suggesting the Israelis are influencing the election to have the Democrats nominate its first openly homosexual presidential candidate?”

“What happened last night was weird, and we have already pointed out there is an Israeli connection,” Wiles said later in the program. “They might accuse me of being anti-Semitic for saying it, but the truth is there is an Israeli connection to the app that bombed last night in Iowa. But you’re not allowed to say these things. Everybody is being censored now. By who? The same people who are doing this stuff.”

“It isn’t too hard to figure out what is going on,” Wiles continued. “A coup. A takeover of the United States of America, unless we resist … We’re about 80 percent into captivity right now. They’re shutting down dissenting voices, they’re censoring voices that refuse to go along with the agenda. We’re deep into the captivity right now … We’re losing our rights and freedoms and we’re being taken over by a foreign power that is anti-Christ. The very people who crucified Christ are going to be our masters if we don’t do something about it.”

Wiles is a non-denominational senior pastor at Flowing Streams Church in Vero Beach, Florida. His website, TruNews, is known for promoting racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In November, Wiles blamed the Jews for the Democratic Party’s move to impeach President Trump, which he labeled a “Jew coup.”

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Rick Wiles said. “This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate.

In February, Wiles specifically attacked Breaking Israel News, referring to reporter, Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz as a “Kabbalist wizard.” He stated that Jews are using “witchcraft” to influence President Trump into building the Third Temple, which he called “the devil’s temple.” He also accused prominent evangelical leaders of accepting bribes from Jews to advance their agenda.

Wiles has accused pro-Israel Christians of being in a “marriage with Satan”, accusing John Hagee, Mike Evans, Pat Robertson, and Perry Stone, of the “sin of promoting Zionism.”

Wiles supports Trump but has frequently criticized the president for being controlled by the “Jewish lobby,” which he also calls ‘the synagogue of Satan.” He accuses Trump of capitulating to threats on his life made by “the Jewish mafia.” He also blames Jews for pornography and, oddly enough, rap and hip hop, music genres not normally associated with Jewish artists.

Of course, he has spoken out against the president’s Jewish daughter, Ivanka, who he describes as a “Kabbalah practitioner.”