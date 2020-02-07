White House Announces Two More Major Terrorists Killed by US

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Hashem trieth the righteous; but the wicked and him that loveth violence His soul hateth.” Psalms 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)

US Soldiers (Photo by Shutterstock)

The White House announced on Thursday evening that under the Trump Administration’s direction, two more major terrorist leaders were eliminated.

“At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden,” The White House said in a statement. “Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces.”

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the statement continued. “The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm.”

Qassim al-Rimi was reportedly killed in an airstrike in Yemen. The U.S. government had offered a $10 million reward for information on Rimi.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that al-Rimi had claimed credit for the December 6 Islamic terrorist attack on Naval Air Station Pensacola where three U.S. sailors were killed and eight other Americans sustained severe injuries.

The two join a growing list of terrorists whose careers were ended by President Trump.  President Donald Trump ordered a US airstrike last month that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and in October, a nighttime raid conducted by US forces in northern Syria eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Though it has yet to be confirmed by Al Qaeda, it is believed that Hamza Bin Laden, the son of Obama Bin Laden and an Al Qaeda leader in his own right, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.  Trump announced his death last September but other details were not disclosed

 