Kushner: Trump Used Israel’s Trust to Extract Security Compromises

Moreover, your little ones who you said would be carried off, your children who do not yet know good from bad, they shall enter it; to them will I give it and they shall possess it. Deuteronomy 1:39 (The Israel Bible™)

In a recent interview on Al Jazeera, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to explain the benefits of the Deal of the Century for the “Palestinian people”. During the back and forth, Kushner said that “the Israeli public trust that President Trump understands (Israel’s) security needs and he’s used that trust that they place in him to ask them to make some historic compromises.”

As an example of these security compromises, Kushner notes that “this is the first time that Israel has ever agreed to a Palestinian state.” He also said that it is the first time that Israel “has agreed to a map”.

The televised interview can be seen in the video below: