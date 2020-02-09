From Atop the Temple Mount: Rabbi Glick Calls on China to Repent for their Sins that Caused CoronaVirus

“Oh, hear in Your heavenly abode and grant all that the foreigner asks You for. Thus all the peoples of the earth will know Your name and revere You, as does Your people Yisrael; and they will recognize that Your name is attached to this House that I have built.” I Kings 8:43 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Yehudah Glick manifested a vision of the Temple as a House of Prayer for all nations last week when he ascended the Temple Mount, the holiest place in the world, and cried out to Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) to bring healing and succor to the Chinese people who are currently suffering from the horrific coronavirus.

“Dear brothers and sisters in China,” Rabbi Glick prayed from the Temple Mount. “God almighty has promised that this mountain will become the house of prayer for all nations. God has commanded the Jews to pray here for all of the world. Today, on behalf of all of Israel, we pray here for you, the Chinese people. A deadly virus is causing a lot of suffering for your people. We cry to heaven, asking Father God to stop the virus. We pray for him to send wisdom to the doctors to find a healing for the people. We pray to Hashem that those whoa are suffering and who lost their loved ones will be comforted. We pray for full and complete healing.”

But Rabbi Glick’s prayer also contained a warning for the rulers of China.

“Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel,” RabbiGlick invoked. “Stop persecuting believers in the Bible. Stop using forced labor. Stop harvesting organs for transplant from political prisoners. This is an abomination. This is a terrible evil in God’s eyes. God says that he will punish the evildoers.”

Last month, Human Rights Watch labeled China a “global threat to human rights” in their annual report.

“China’s government sees human rights as an existential threat,” Kenneth Roth, executive director of HRW wrote. “Its reaction could pose an existential threat to the rights of people worldwide.”

In addition to operating actual concentration camps and engaging in religious oppression, one aspect of China’s despotic treatment of their people that should be of grave concern for western nations is high-tech surveillance state and a sophisticated internet censorship system to monitor and suppress public criticism.

“Repent now before it is too late! We pray that God will give you wisdom and courage to change your ways.We pray that you will stop bringing God’s wrath on your country.

“Solomon built the Temple to hear every prayer offered here. This blessing will be heard and this virus will be stopped. And China will stop as well. And then Chinese people will come here and join us on this holy mountain. We love you and we bless you. God will bless you from his chosen place.”