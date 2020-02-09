Survey: Israel Only Country where Majority Supports Trump’s Foreign Policies

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel was the only one of 33 non-U.S. countries included in a new Pew Research Center survey where a majority of respondents expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policies.

Some 55 percent of Israelis in the spring 2019 poll, released on Monday, expressed net approval of Trump’s international policies—meaning they approved of more policies than they disapproved of. The second non-U.S. country with the highest net approval was Poland at 34 percent, and Germany had the lowest net approval at 6 percent.

The policies that respondents were asked about were U.S. withdrawal from international climate-change agreements; withdrawal from the Iran nuclear-weapons agreement; increasing tariffs or fees on imported goods from other countries; allowing fewer immigrants into the United States; building a border wall between the United States and Mexico; and negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un about the country’s nuclear-weapons program.

The survey also revealed that net approval of Trump’s policies is higher in Central and Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and some nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

A median of only 18 percent of people across the 33 surveyed countries expressed net approval of Trump’s policies, while a median of 67 percent of people expressed net disapproval.