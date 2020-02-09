Fatah: “Trump… Shove [the Deal] up your [A–]”

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12

“Trump, we’ll blind you; and if you want war we’ll declare it and only Allah will be able to extinguish it. We’ll drive your Israel crazy and turn it upside-down”

Jerusalem: February 9, 2020: Abbas’ Fatah party posted a video on their Official Facebook page threatening US President Trump to take his deal and “roll it up… put it in the center and shove it up your [ass]”. The poem also threatened to blind the US President and that Palestinians will launch a war that “only Allah will be able to extinguish” if Trump continues to promote his peace plan. Fatah’s video ended with the words: “Trump… shove it up your ‘ass’” using the Arabic word “tinak” meaning “your mud”, a play on the word “tizak” meaning “your ass”).

“We’ll redeem Palestine with blood… Over our dead bodies, we won’t let it pass, and if you want to overstep my limit, Trump, we’ll blind you; and if you want war – we’ll declare it and only Allah will be able to extinguish it. We’ll drive your Israel crazy and turn it upside-down. Trump, gather up this deal quickly, fold it and roll it up, you idiot, put it in the center, and shove it up your ‘ass’ (lit. in Arabic “tinak” meaning “your mud”, a play on the word “tizak” meaning “your ass”).”

[Official Fatah Facebook page, Feb. 4, 2020]

“This video is the latest in a string of anti-Trump responses by Fatah and PA leaders calling for violence in response to the US Administration’s peace plan. Clearly Fatah is fanning the flames.” said Nan Jacques Zilberdik, senior analyst at PMW. “Thursday & Friday saw four terror attacks in which 14 Israelis were injured. These didn’t occur in a vacuum. PA and Fatah continuously encourage Palestinians to see the use of violence and terror as a legitimate and even the preferred way to “resist the occupation” and “the deal of the century and they have even urged Palestinians to fight and die as “Martyrs” in response to President Trump’s peace plan.”