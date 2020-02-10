Trump Pledges to Plant 1 Trillion Trees Right Before Jewish ‘New Year of Trees’ Holiday

Hashem named you verdant olive tree, fair, with choice fruit. Isaiah 11:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish ‘New Year’ for trees takes place on Monday. The holiday is celebrated by Jewish communities worldwide, especially in Israel, by planting trees.

On Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump said that the United States would join the organization 1t.org, a new project launched by the World Economic Forum, to connect the Trillion Tree Campaign and other reforestation programs around the world.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who converted to Judaism, took to Twitter and made the connection between her father’s pledge and the Jewish holiday on Sunday saying: “#TuBishvat – the Jewish New Year for trees which is traditionally marked by planting trees – begins this evening!”

#TuBishvat – the Jewish New Year for trees which is traditionally marked by planting trees – begins this evening!🌲 https://t.co/UAA46E7gk3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 9, 2020

In Davos, Trump hailed the progress in America’s environment and expressed enthusiasm at the tree planting effort saying: “Today I am pleased to announce the United States will join 1 trillion trees initiative being launched here at the World Economic Forum 1 trillion trees and in doing so we will continue to show strong leadership in restoring growing and better managing our trees and our forests.”