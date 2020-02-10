“So, when Hashem has brought you into the land of the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Amorites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, which He swore to your fathers to give you, a land flowing with milk and honey, you shall observe in this month the following practice” EXODUS 13:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Eretz Yisrael is described many times throughout the Bible as a land flowing with milk and honey. Rashi explains this expression quite literally: Milk flows from the goats, and honey comes from the dates and figs that Israel is known for. Ramban adds that the word “flowing” is used, which indicates exceptional fertility and abundance. On a metaphorical level, the Midrash explains that milk is a nutritional necessity whereas honey is a savory delicacy. Hashem promises that the Land of Israel will provide not only the essential things needed to survive, but also sweet luxuries.