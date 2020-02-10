Bringing Prophecy to Life this Tu B’Shvat

HaYovel volunteers and Israel365 joined together this week to plant trees in Har Bracha in honor of Tu B’Shvat. There is no doubt that Jews and Christians coming together to plant trees and beauty God’s land is anything short of the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. Planting trees is an exceptional way to connect to the Land of Israel and form an unbreakable bond with the land, people, and God of Israel. Join us in our mission of planting trees across Israel by donating at this link: https://donate.israel365.com/trees/