Major Explosion at Natural Gas Rig off Coast of Israel

An explosion was heard at 3:50 AM on Tuesday that woke up many residents of Israel’s Carmel region. The explosion, which took place at the Leviathan natural gas field off the coast of northern Israel, was also partially caught on film. The gas field is located approximately 81 miles offshore to the west of Haifa.

A local resident said that he heard an explosion and caught its aftermath on camera. Noble Energy, who owns the rig said in a statement that the explosion was due to a power outage and added that because of the power outage, gas had to be dumped and set on fire, hence the explosion.

Israel’s energy ministry said that the explosion disposed of the gas to avoid releasing any toxic gas into the atmosphere.