Vindman Wants you to ‘Support’ him by Donating to Synagogue that Prays with Muslims

After getting the boot by President Trump, impeachment witness Alexander Vindman’s synagogue in Springfield, Virginia, is accepting letters of support in the form of donations on his behalf.

Vindman, who is Jewish, was among the first to testify against President Donald Trump’s alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rival, Biden. The decorated army officer who insisted on being referred to with the prefix “Lieutenant Colonel” was terminated from his role as an expert on U.S. policy in Ukraine at the National Security Council on Friday.

“The Vindman family is a valued member of Congregation Adat Reyim’s community of friends. We are proud to support Lt Colonel Alex Vindman during this challenging time,” Rebecca Geller, co-president of Congregation Adat Reyim, told the JTA.

Additionally, for anyone looking to “show support”, Vindman’s family asked that donations be made to the synagogue in Alexander Vindman’s honor.

But the Adat Reyim synagogue isn’t your typical synagogue. That’s because they engage in many inter-religious prayer events such as joint Shabat (Sabbath) prayer services with Muslims that involve reading from the Quran.

Vindman’s dismissal comes mere days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-led U.S. Senate in an impeachment trial along with other holdovers from the Obama administration.

Also on Friday, Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, was fired from his role as a White House attorney. Both Vindmans who immigrated from the Ukraine in 1979, were reassigned to the Army.