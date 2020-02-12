Tel Aviv: Ban on Tefillin Stands Inadvertently Inspires Hundreds of Secular Israelis to Don Phylactery

And so it shall be as a sign upon your hand and as a symbol on your forehead that with a mighty hand Hashem freed us from Egypt.” Exodus 13:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The Tel Aviv municipality announced that religious kiosks, including Chabad’s famous Tefillin (Phylactery) booths, are now illegal. The new city-wide legislation stipulates that the city will deny permits for “stands in general and prayer stands in particular” that are located within 1,000 feet from educational institutions. These institutions include schools, kindergartens, community centers and “any other institution that primarily serves minors.” Israel’s Channel 20 reported that the new law was sponsored by Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Reuven Ladiansky, leader of the “Chai – Secular Greens”, a party known for its anti-religious stance.

But a group of secular students in Tel Aviv decided not to let the local government decide what they put on their bodies. So they placed a tefillin booth inside the college. Chair of the UNO Academic College Student Association, Elhanan Pelheimer, wrote: