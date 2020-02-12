Former US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley Wins Emet (Truth) Award

Hashem is near to all who call Him, to all who call Him with sincerity. Psalm 145:18

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been chosen to receive the Emet Award given annually by CAMERA.

Haley, also a former governor of South Carolina, served at the United Nations from January 2017 until December 2018.

She will received the honor at the organization’s gala in New York City on May 3.

Last year, the award was presented to Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer for his record articulating the case for Israel in the media. In 2018, the Republic of Guatemala was recognized for its decision to relocate its embassy to Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem, shortly after the United States moved its embassy there from Tel Aviv.

This marks the 31st year since CAMERA first initiated the award.

As U.N. ambassador, Haley championed human rights, challenging violators worldwide and, when the United States held presidency at the U.N. Security Council, hosted the first-ever session devoted solely to promoting human rights. She also stood up to oppressive regimes in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Russia.

During her tenure, the United States took a strong stand against chronic anti-Israel bias at the United Nations. In the U.N. Security Council, Haley issued the first American veto in six years defending America’s sovereign right to move its embassy to Israel’s capital of Jerusalem.

“In CAMERA’s nearly 40-year history, we have seen few leaders as brave and honorable in speaking the truth as Nikki Haley,” said executive director Andrea Levin. “Without hesitation, she went into the lion’s den of the United Nations and, day in and day out, told the truth about Israel—the only liberal democratic state in the Middle East. For that, she more than deserves the Emet Award. We feel immense gratitude to her.”